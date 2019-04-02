Dundee pervert caught with ‘several hundred’ naked pics of kids bailed

A pervert was caught with hundreds of child images when police raided his home.

Alan Low, 64, told officers “it’s all in there” when they searched his property on Abercromby Street, Barnhill, last July.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that police received confidential information that indecent images of children had been created from the same street.

Police carried out a search warrant on Low’s home at 7.35am on the day in question.

Low granted them entrance to the property where he stated: “It’s all in there. You’ll find what you are looking for in there,” while pointing to a mobile phone in the living room.

Depute fiscal Laura Bruce told the court: “The locus was searched by police and an examination of the mobile phone revealed indecent images of children.

“The mobile phone was found to have one category C video of hidden camera footage showing naked boys in a changing room.

“There were also several hundred naturist still images of children recovered.

“An internal examination indicated that he regularly accessed a hosting website which features indecent images of children.

“The video recovered was in the downloaded folder created on May 2.”

Low pleaded guilty to a charge that between February 18 and June 28 last year, he took or permitted to take indecent images of children.

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie said he would reserve mitigation until the production of criminal justice social work reports.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Low for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment until next month.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and released on bail.