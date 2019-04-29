Dundee pervert caught with hundreds of indecent images of kids is spared prison

A pervert caught with hundreds of indecent images of children has been spared a prison sentence.

Alan Low told police “it’s all in there” when they searched his property on Abercromby Street, Barnhill, last July.

The 64-year-old was ordered to perform unpaid work and was hit with a string of conditions designed to keep him away from children.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard that police received confidential information that indecent images of children had been created from the same street.

Police carried out a search warrant on Low’s home at 7.35am on the day in question.

Low granted them entrance to the property where he stated: “It’s all in there.

“You’ll find what you are looking for in there,” while pointing to a mobile phone.

Depute fiscal Laura Bruce told the court: “The locus was searched by police and an examination of the mobile phone revealed indecent images of children.

“The mobile phone was found to have one category C video of hidden camera footage showing naked boys in a changing room.

“There were also several hundred naturist still images of children recovered.

“An internal examination indicated that he regularly accessed a hosting website which features indecent images of children.”

Low pleaded guilty to a charge that between February 18 and June 28 last year, he took or permitted to take indecent images of children.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said it was always Low’s intention to plead guilty to the offences.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered Low to perform 200 hours of unpaid work and placed him on supervision and the sex offenders register for three years.

He is also subject to a conduct requirement preventing unsupervised contact with children.