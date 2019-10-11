Dundee perv who exposed himself to kids at park bailed for preparation of reports

Further reports have been ordered on a man who attacked children in a playpark before exposing himself to two others.

Joey Stephen, of Mull Terrace, said he would stab two of the youngsters during the incident at Powrie Park, north of Findhorn Street on June 1 last year.

The 20-year-old admitted seizing two children by the body, punching them on the head and causing them to fall to the ground.

He threatened two others with violence and threatened to strike them with a knife.

Stephen also admitted a third charge of exposing himself to the same two children for the purpose of sexual gratification or causing alarm and distress.

Sentence at Dundee Sheriff Court was further deferred for reports until November 6.