Dundee perv told policewoman he ‘wanted to take her pants down’ after assaulting mum, 82

A pervert told a police officer he wanted to “take her f****** pants down” en route to Ninewells after assaulting his 82-year-old mum at their shared home.

Paul Maloney, 53, made sexual gestures with his tongue at the constable as he was relayed to the hospital after shoving his mother and punching a glass window on August 28.

© DC Thomson

Maloney also told the PC’s male colleague he wanted to “bite his b**** off” while in transit by ambulance.

He later threatened hospital staff at Ninewells and other officers at West Bell Street police station.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Maloney had accused his mother of stealing his vodka at around 6.30pm, having drunk alcohol in his bedroom beforehand.

He became abusive after she denied his claims, prompting her to tell him to pack his bags.

Maloney then pushed the pensioner with both hands, causing her to fall backwards, before following his frightened mother as she fled to the kitchen and pushing her again.

He then punched and broke a glass partition.

Police attended at 9pm, having received a call from Mrs Maloney’s daughter, and followed large patches of blood to Maloney’s bedroom, where he was arrested and an ambulance was called because of a cut to his left leg.

Maloney’s defence solicitor, Theo Finlay, made no comment in response to the narration as it was read out.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He said the accused would stay at Clayton Caravan Park in St Andrews, having been kicked out of his mother’s home on Burnside, Balmullo.

Maloney admitted two charges of threatening behaviour and a third of making comments for the purposes of his own sexual gratification.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence to October 10 and bailed Maloney on the condition he does not approach or contact his mother.