Dundee performer Demi looking to meet ‘the one’ on quirky musical dating show

These days, most people meet “the one” online or through a dating app.

But what about finding the love of your life through the power of song?

That’s exactly what 26-year-old Demi Mcmahon, from Menzieshill, was looking for when she submitted an application to take part in BBC Scotland’s latest dating show.

Love Song, hosted by DJ Arielle Free, hopes to ditch “profiles” and “likes” and use the ultimate tried and tested “ice-breaker” to help people find their one true love – singing.

Contestants will belt out a tune as they take to the stage with three co-singers. After performing, they’ll then select the two they’d like to take forward to the next round.

Following a “battle song,” the singing singleton will finish by picking the person they’d like to go on a date with.

Demi, who works as a healthcare assistant at Ninewells, said: “The advert came up on my Facebook timeline and I thought it would be great to just do it for a laugh.

“I applied at the start of October and received a call from producers about a week and a half later.”

She travelled down to Glasgow in November and spent an entire day filming at the Classic Grand, where she met some “amazing” individuals.

“The whole team were brilliant and everyone else taking part was friendly and approachable. I’ve kept in touch with one of the boys, Jonny, who had been a contestant in the second episode.

“When I told my family and friends, they were super supportive and dead impressed that I was taking part in something like this. It was pretty hard keeping it quiet though.

“All I could do was tell my immediate family so when anyone asked me ‘what have you been up to?’ I was bursting to tell them what I’d been doing.

“I wasn’t really nervous either. There was obviously slight jitters moments before but it was just all about having fun.

“I can’t tell you what songs I sang, but I will say that there was an upbeat one and another slower one. They are two of my favourite songs though.”

Demi, who also sings in her free time, had to submit a video of herself performing and answering a list of questions.

She said: “I was shocked when I got the call because you never really think you’re going to actually participate in something like that and it was surprising how quickly it all happened.

“I had to tell Arielle about what it was I was looking for in a partner too.”

Demi’s looking forward to watching her performance with friends and family when it airs on Thursday, and will continue to perform and write songs in the coming months.

She added: “I want to thank anyone that’s supported me. Sometimes people think it has gone unnoticed, but I can assure you that it never has.”

Love Song will be on BBC Scotland at 10pm on March 5.