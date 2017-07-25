Dundee manager Neil McCann has urged his players to use Saturday’s underwhelming display as a “wake-up call”.

Despite seeing off Highland League champions Buckie Thistle in the Betfred Cup at the weekend, the Dark Blues made hard work of things.

And the gaffer pulled no punches when telling the players exactly what he thought of the performance.

He said: “That was a wake-up call.

“It was terrible. Not good enough and the players were told that.

“They can’t afford to just stroll about and think they can just win a game because they’re a Premiership side.

“I don’t think they disrespected the opposition, I just don’t think they played at a tempo we work on in training.

“I know the keeper had a lot of saves but equally Buckie Thistle had a chance late in the game. The boy put it past the post and could have put us under real pressure.

“The amount of chances we had in the final third, we didn’t do enough with it and that’s something we need to work on but overall I’m very unhappy.”

The Dens gaffer praised Buckie for their efforts but insisted his side were nowhere near the level he expects.

“Full respect to Buckie, they came to play but we’ve just not been good enough — the attitude was unacceptable.

“We looked poor, I thought.”