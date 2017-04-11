Around 3,000 comic, anime and gaming fans descended on the University of Dundee on Saturday for the city’s annual DeeCon event.

The event featured talks from former Disney animators, a retro gaming tournament and screenings of exclusive anime and alumni films.

Hundreds also turned up “cosplaying” as their favourite characters.

The university’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design organised the all-day spectacular, with money raised going towards the animation degree show held next month. Margaret McCabe, a member of the organising committee, said: “Dundee is the perfect place to be a geek.”

Picture shows Mia Wilson, 22, and Jack MacLeod, 17, in cosplay.