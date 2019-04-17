Young Dundee footballers on ball at Easter holiday training camp

Young footballers in Dundee East have been working on their skills at a holiday training camp.

Dundee East Community Sports Club held a week of training for players from Ferry Athletic, Broughty United, Douglas Youth and Dundee East Girls, with about 40 players attending every day to work on their skills.

Football development officer Craig Feret said: “These camps are so good because all the kids know each other and they can develop skills which I hope they will use and stick with us to join Broughty Athletic Juniors or Broughty United Amateurs.”

Wikto Struminski, 10, who plays for Douglas Youth, said: “The camp has helped to improve my skills and allowed me to meet new people. I want to play football when I grow up and my dream is to play for Liverpool.”

Brodie Gilmour, 12, who plays for Dundee East Girls, said the camp had helped a lot.

“The camp helps with shooting, passing and communication,” she said.

“Communication is important because it helps everyone in the team understand what’s happening on the pitch.”