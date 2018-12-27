Enterprising Blairgowrie girl Amelia, 8, donates home-made soap to foodbank

An enterprising eight-year-old, who has made a great start to her career in the soap business, has celebrated a good 2018 by donating some of her home-made wares to the Perth Foodbank.

Amelia Milton, from Blairgowrie, started her soap manufacturing and retail company Smelleez just a year ago and her product has become popular with customers not only in Britain but in America and New Zealand as well.

Her mum, Margaret, said: “Amelia chooses the ingredients, the colours and the packaging and she also designed the logo and strapline as well.

“She sells it at markets in Dundee, Blairgowrie and Perth and through her Internet site.

“Amelia uses various oils and colours in her unique soap and has had a great first year.”

Margaret went on to explain: “Amelia decided to help out those in need by donating some of her soap to the foodbank in Perth.

“She knows that folk in need not only require foodstuffs but other essential items as well and we are delighted that Perth Foodbank has taken delivery.”

The foodbank’s Mike Archibald commented: “We are delighted to receive the soap as will our customers be. It’s great to see a wee lass like Amelia has such a good heart and a love for those less well off.”