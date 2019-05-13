Young ravers have a whale of a time at Diaper Disco in Dundee

Dundee Dance Event wasn’t just for the adults last weekend as these young ravers had a whale of a time at a special disco.

The Diaper Disco was held at DUSA on Saturday May 4 as a chance for the young ones in the family to get in on the fun weekend.

The daytime disco, for those aged up to 5, included a photo booth where kids could dress up, booming music, some PJ Masks superheroes and the one necessity at any disco, glowsticks.

Mike McDonald, organiser of DDE, said the disco was a success.

He said: “DDE is usually all about the Sunday but I wanted to bring something on the Saturday for the whole family to enjoy and parents to have that rave experience with their children.

“We had the emergency services there and Chris from Wave FM who supplied the music was fantastic.

“The feedback has been amazing from parents and the kids.”