Young Dundee drama students get a glimpse of life in the spotlight

Future stars of the stage took a trip to the capital to see professionals in action.

Stage Academy Theatre Dundee took a group of 60 students, parents and teachers to Edinburgh to see Matilda last week.

Scott McRuvie, drama tutor at the academy, said: “This was our fifth trip to a professional touring show.

“This opportunity is open to all of our students and we feel it is important that they have the opportunity to see high-quality professional theatre as it demonstrates the level of ability required to work in these productions. In the past we have met some of the cast of these shows and the students are always star struck.

“The trip was an enormous success, the students loved it and the show was incredible. It resonated more with them as the show was led by children.

“The bus trip was a musical theatre singalong itself led by our senior students.”