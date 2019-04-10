Young artists celebrate wins in HMS Unicorn’s annual schools art competition

The winners of HMS Unicorn’s annual schools art competition have been announced.

Entitled “Design in Dundee”, the brief of the competition was to encourage inspiration and imagination with a focus on rethinking the design of the ship.

It attracted a wide range of entries, with prizes including an annual family pass to HMS Unicorn, a unique medal and trips to the ship for the winners’ classmates.

Winning schools included Ninewells Nursery, Ancrum Road Primary and Harris Academy.

Andrea Campomanes, HMS Unicorn’s learning and engagement officer, said: “The competition brought a wonderful response from schools.

“The quality of work was so high and we were really impressed by the creativity of Dundee’s budding young artists.”

Local designer Louise Kirby added: “It was a pleasure to help judge the design competition.

“The young people had lots of fantastic ideas to help HMS Unicorn make the user experience more appealing to young people and help tell the stories of Dundee’s rich heritage.”

n Picture shows the competition winners at HMS Unicorn.