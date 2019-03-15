VIDEO: Proud Dundee piper marks arrival of iconic Tornado steam train in city

Pictured sweeping majestically through Invergowrie, a famous steam engine made a whistle-stop trip to Tayside yesterday on a grand tour of the east coast.

Tornado arrived in Dundee with The Aberdonian train at about 1pm during its inaugural journey from Edinburgh to the Granite City.

Train enthusiasts gathered at Dundee railway station to catch a glimpse of the locomotive, numbered 60163.

It was greeted with renditions of Scotland the Brave and Rowan Tree by Dundee man Ross Inglis on the bagpipes. The above pictures were taken by Ross’ best friend Laurie Bell Alexander.

The trip marked the launch of The Aberdonian’s new route from Edinburgh through the north-east.

As the loco isn’t allowed to cross the Tay rail bridge, it gets to Dundee via Perth.

Tornado is owned by the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust. Built in Darlington, and completed in 2008, Tornado was the first such locomotive made in the United Kingdom since Evening Star, the last steam locomotive built by British Railways in 1960.

Tornado has appeared in the hit movie Paddington 2 and TV show Top Gear.

The Aberdonian will run again on August 1, 8 and 31, and September 7.