Tsen, 17, chosen for Scottish Youth Theatre National Ensemble

A Newport teenager has been chosen to take part in the Scottish Youth Theatre National Ensemble next year.

Tsen Day-Beaver, 17, auditioned alongside 110 other hopefuls from around the country to become one of just 20 young people who will form the group.

Tsen, pictured, said: “To be a part of the ensemble is something that I feel is very important as it will challenge me to delve deeper into the role of theatre in the 21st Century and what it means to be a performer in the world around us.”

The Scottish Youth Theatre National Ensemble is a company made up of young people aged 16-25 who have displayed great potential as theatre makers.

The experience lasts a year and participants will collaborate with professional theatre practitioners, including lead artist Brian Ferguson, to develop their skills.

They will create a piece which will tour Scotland in July.