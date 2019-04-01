Community trust backs football stars of the future

Every week, hundreds of budding young football stars attend coaching organised by the St Johnstone Community Trust.

The initial emphasis was on the development of a network of football coaching courses for children and young people, along with the provision of the SFA Coach Education Programme.

A number of players who are now playing professional football benefited from the coaching the trust gives, with its work growning each year.

Football can be a force for good that produces numerous social benefits – improving self-esteem and inspiring children and young people in healthy lifestyles.

Through its programmes, the trust has proved to be a great success and youngsters who attend are being backed by computer service Cogent Focus, which has launched an online registration and booking system.

The trust’s Atholl Henderson said: “We are delighted Cogent are backing our work which includes our kids programme.”