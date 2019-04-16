Perth pugilist Tommy has bright future in the ring

He’s a big lad with a big heart, a combination that could see him going a long way in boxing.

Perth Railway ABC’s Tommy Dow is only 15 but tips the scales at 86kgs.

He has been training at the Railway gym on South Methven Street since he was 10 and has started his boxing career on a winning note.

His latest success came at the Fair City’s Salutation Hotel with a points success against Ethan Tole (Kincorth).

Railway coach Stevie Petrie said: “Because he is such a big lad it is hard to get Tommy matched but his lack of ring action doesn’t stop him from training hard week in week out.

“Tommy is so keen that he does extra training and that will pay off for him. He has a good future. As far as attitude is concerned he is a winner and he has boxing talent too.”

Tommy is set to step back into the ring next month with a rematch against Tole lined up for a show in the north-east.