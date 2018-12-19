Dundee teen lovebirds back together after 45 years apart

Their love story began when they were teenagers and now, after being apart for 45 years, Joan Reid and George Low are back together – and this time for good.

The pair grew up together in Charleston before getting together when Joan was 16 and George was 18.

The lovebirds courted for two years – which were filled with laughter and love – before they had to make a difficult decision.

Joan, 63, said: “When we were together we were always going out and enjoying ourselves, always having a laugh.

“I was a ballroom dancer and would still go dancing now if I could, but George would never come with me.

“When I turned 18, George enrolled in the Army and was leaving for Germany.

“He asked me to go with him and get engaged but at that time I didn’t want to leave my mum and dad behind so I said no.

“We never spoke to each other for 45 years after he left.”

George, 65, said: “It was a kick in the teeth when Joan said she wouldn’t come with me – it was a bit soul-destroying.

“But the Army is what I wanted to do.

“I was a gunner and stayed in the force full-time for 22 years. I’d go back tomorrow if I could.”

Following their split, Joan and George both married, with George having three children.

Joan, who is now retired, worked at Timex and NCR during that time while George, now a council worker, became a taxi driver and worked in security at various locations.

Earlier this year, the pair got back in touch following the end of their respective marriages.

Joan reached out on Facebook, although George didn’t recognise her until he put his glasses on.

The old flames met up for a coffee in April.

Since then they have been inseparable – and moved in together just a few months later.

Joan said: “It was definitely fate us getting back together. I can’t believe it.

“We both separated at quite similar times so it must have been meant.

“Both families have accepted it really well and are so happy that we are happy.

“We have been speaking about getting married but not yet.

“George bought me a friendship ring instead.

“It’s not an engagement ring but it’s still a wee promise.

“We just have a laugh all the time.

“We are constantly having a joke and we are so happy.

“I just wish our parents were here to see us back together.

“They would be absolutely over the moon as they were heart- broken when it ended.”

George added: “Things are all really looking up now.

“We have spoken about our previous marriages but it’s time for us to move on with our own lives together and we are just so happy.

“My family all knew Joan from when we were together before and they are all very happy that we are back together.

“We are always laughing away together. We are just like teenagers again.

“We keep taking the mickey out of each other but we love each other dearly.”

And even though 45 years ago Joan didn’t want to move away with George, she promises that if he went back to Germany she would go with him this time.