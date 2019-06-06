Distance no obstacle as couple travel thousands of miles to Dundee to get married

No distance was too far for this smitten couple to say ‘I do’.

Sohini Mukhopadhyay and Indranil (Neel) Biswas were married at the West Park Centre on May 5 surrounded by their family and friends.

Sohini now lives in Riga, Latvia, where she is a medical student.

However, she headed back to her home city to wed Neel who is a nurse in Milton Keynes.

Sohini, originally from the West End, started chatting to Neel online although she admits she left him hanging.

She said: “I was actually in India on holiday and hadn’t checked my messages on the site, so I left him hanging for a month before I got back to him.

“We ended up chatting on WhatsApp initially since we stayed so far away from each other and organised our first date about two months afterwards.”

It was Neel who was in the bad books, though, when their first date came as he kept Sohini waiting at the station.

She said: “His train had broken down and he’d forgotten to bring his phone, so he ended up calling his mum from another phone, got my number from his phone and then had called me.

“I couldn’t really be annoyed at him after the effort he’d put in to get in touch.

“I noticed during our date that he was still really caring towards me and that made me feel really comfortable being with him. I felt like I’d known him for years.

“Neel says he was initially attracted to my eyes and the fact that we could be completely open with each other.”

After a surprise proposal a year later at the top of the Shard in London the couple organised their registry in Dundee.

The marriage was a relaxed affair with the bride and groom mingling with guests as they arrived and their friends and family were sat at their tables for the reception during the ceremony. Angela Bell Photography was on hand to capture the full day and Sohini and her mum also created a lot of the decor themselves.

Sohini said: “We intended for our wedding to be quite relaxed and more like a bit of a party.

“We wanted to have the people who had been with us along the way and make sure they had a good time to say thank you for their support.

“We really wanted to have some Scottish parts to our wedding like the hand-fasting, ring warming and unity candle ceremonies.

“In the process, we also found out that the hand-fasting is actually something that Bengalis do in their ceremonies too. We used my mum’s wedding veil for the hand-fasting, so that made the whole thing even more special and close to our hearts.

“We’re going to have a bigger ceremony in India next year so we wanted to keep this one small and cosy.

“Our favourite part of the day was the ceremony itself. Maureen Gilchrist, our registrar was such a star. She was absolutely wonderful and made us laugh throughout and made sure that each and every part of our day was exactly how we wanted it.

“I also loved seeing all our friends and family in one place and getting to catch up.

“The sun came out, defying the forecast too.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day!”