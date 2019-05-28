Thirteen not unlucky for Dundee star Leah as she plays football with girls six years older

She may be only 13 but Leah Sidey is starring for the Jeanfield Swifts U/19 football team.

Giving away six years to many of those she is playing against doesn’t faze her.

And she’s not the only especially young one in the Jeanfield side.

Club official Iwan Davies stated: “Alex Robson is also 13 and Olivia Laing, Emma Shipley and Eilidh Davies are 14 and Sky Steele is 15.

“We have to get special dispensation for the likes of Leah to play and, like the others, she is not only holding her own but improving.”

Leah, who lives just outside Perth in Bridge of Earn, has been with the club for four years.

She is a left-sided player who has a bright future ahead of her.

A number of good players have come through the Jeanfield set-up.

Now the present squad are looking to emulate those who have gone before them.