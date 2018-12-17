PICTURES: Memories of the Skarne – ‘there was such a community spirit’

They were designed to be homes for a new, modern way of living.

Whitfield’s “Skarne” development was supposed to be the future – a solution to the city’s slum crisis in the 1960s and ’70s.

But instead of providing a futuristic answer to over- crowding and poor living conditions, the hexagonal housing estate was quickly deemed to be a monumental failure.

Since the mid-1990s, significant work has been undertaken to transform the much-maligned neighbourhood.

A number of new housing developments have sprung up in recent years – with 40 more set to be created on Haddington Gardens.

But despite its unflattering legacy, former Skarne residents still look back at the scheme with fondness.

Kevin Thomson, who runs the Facebook group “Whitfield – The Wonder Years”, lived in Ormiston Crescent from the age of four in 1970 until he was 16.

Now living in Carnoustie, the 52-year-old said he only looks back with fondness on his years growing up in the area.

He said: “It was absolutely fantastic – there was such a community spirit.

“When people ask where you’re from and you say Whitfield, they think it’s quite notorious. But it didn’t feel like that at the time.

“It was a fantastic place to grow up. A lot of people from the Facebook group lived in the Skarne blocks and there are members living across 21 different countries now. Everyone who lived in the blocks had nothing and they often came from the slums but we just made it work.

“Due to the honeycomb style of the buildings, you could travel from block to block.

“Your friends could be three blocks away and you could travel to them in seconds.

“I think if you come from Whitfield, it never leaves you.”

By the mid-20th Century, many areas of Dundee had become overcrowded.

Some of the hastily-built tenements became unsanitary and unsafe slums.

Inspired by Scandanavian models, particularly the work of Swedish company Skarne, the Corporation of Dundee awarded a contract for 3,500 homes in Whitfield in 1967.

All phases of work were finally completed in 1971 but it wasn’t long before problems arose with lighting and poor doors and windows, leading to Skarne properties being difficult to let.

Fewer than 20 years after they were built, the Scottish Office opted to undertake major renewal on Whitfield when 1,000 homes were found to be lying vacant and derelict – many of them were in the Skarne development.

Jamie Ross, 51, a business development manager for Microsoft, from Milngavie in Glasgow, said: “I was brought up in Aberlady Crescent in 1972.

“It made me the person I am today because we were really brought up with nothing and you respect everything you get.

“I absolutely loved living there. You were out all day until it got dark and there was a great community spirit. When you’ve got nothing, you have to work hard to get out of a scheme.”