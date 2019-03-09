Tele appeal to trace owners of pictures from our Dundee photo archives

Do any of these photos belong to you?

That’s the question we’re asking Tele readers after coming across these images in our archive.

The pictures were sent to the Evening Telegraph to appear in our well-loved Memory Lane column, where readers sent in their snaps exploring the city’s glorious past. We made attempts to return them at the time, but for one reason or another, they ended up back with us.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

Some of the pictures go back at least a century and show a range of events and occasions. They include several class photos of mixed and single-sex groups and an image from the now-disbanded 46th Lochee Boys’ Brigade with goods baked for the club proudly on display.

Another shows what appears to be a winning football team showing off their trophy along with other men involved in running the club.

A great insight into Dundee’s industrial history appears in another, with an unknown jute worker loading a spool of jute twine into a loom.

The image to the bottom left of this article gives a glimpse into Dundee’s military past during the Second World War, showing a social event for soldiers who were at home.

With some of the older images in quite a fragile state, the unclaimed images have been expertly kept in the DC Thomson archive for safekeeping.

Barry Sullivan, archivist at DC Thomson, said: “Old photographs such as these are fantastic records of Dundee’s social history and can often be the only existing images of some of those featured.

“As such it would be such a shame if they were never published or seen again.

“It is unfortunate that a simple breakdown in communication seems to have separated them from their rightful owners and we hope at least some of them will find their way back home.

“Until then we’ll place them in protective, archival quality packaging and take care of them as if they were our own.”

If any of these images belong to you, or someone you know, get in touch via email at newsdesk@eveningtelegraph.co.uk or call our office on 01382 575353.