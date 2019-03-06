PICTURES: Dundee tots enjoy ‘fun and energetic dance classes’

Once your little one has found their feet, it can be hard to keep up with them.

Thankfully, Urban Moves Tots is there to help your young groover develop their movement skills and have lots of fun at the same time.

The classes for kids under the age of five are the first chance for toddlers to gain the skills which will enable them to become the next greatest dancers.

Alexandra Hare, dance manager at Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “These fun and energetic dance classes are where your child will meet new friends and help towards developing their confidence and social skills.

“The tots programme is the early years part of the Urban Moves dance programme and is an introduction to music and movement.

“All of the children have fun while learning key physical skills and also developing their social skills with the rest of the group.

“The tots programme runs in two age categories, the first for under threes which is for any tot who is able to walk or stand up. Parents can also take part.

“The three to five-years class is more dance routine-led and this is participant involvement only.

“With the younger ones we have lots of fun, colourful props and instruments in the classes which they use.

“Once the kids turn three, they move up to the three to five-years class where we start teaching basic hip hop and dance moves.

“All of the children have an amazing time and we have a fantastic team of staff who lead the classes and make the kids feel at ease.

“Urban Moves Tots is the perfect starting point for children who love to dance.”

Classes run throughout the week at venues across the city both during the day and after school.

For information on all things Urban Moves, contact the staff at urban.moves@leisureandculturedundee.com or phone 01382 438865/438808.