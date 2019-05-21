Teenie Tots Childminding kids have water fun in the sun

The kids at Teenie Tots Childminding made the most of the beautiful sunny weather by splashing about in the water.

Christine Brown, who owns the Kirriemuir nursery, said: “Although we love to learn about lots of different things here at Teenie Tots Childminding, there is always time to have lots and lots of fun.

“The boys and girls have loved having the paddling pool out and the big bubble wand.

“We really wanted to make the most of the beautiful weather.

“We have also been loving drawing in our big box making love hearts and flowers.

“One of the kids, Ailsa, said ‘I love the slide bit, it’s cool’. Archie loved the monkey saying ‘Monkey oooh ooooh’ and little Lily said ’This is so much fun’.

“The boys and girls loved trying to get the balls in the giraffe hoop and the pool has been a hit with everyone.

“We have also been enjoying our snacks outside too since it’s been so nice.”