Teenie Tots have fun in the woods

The kids at Teenie Tots Child Minding have been out and about in the woods.

Owner, Christine Brown, said: “We went to the woods to explore and to make our clay faces on the trees.

“We also enjoyed some hot chocolate and snack there.

“When we were there we came across a big teepee and have decided to try to make a small one in our garden.

“We had a very fun morning.

“Playing and learning outside helps children to understand and respect nature, the environment and the interdependence of humans, animals, plants, and lifecycles.

“The outdoor environment offers space and therefore is particularly important to those children who learn best through active movement.

“After our trip to the woods we decided to make different animals out of the materials we found.

“We have made butterflies, squirrels, ladybirds, mountains, birds and faces.

“We also took frames that we used at the woods too.

“The children looked through them and told each other what they could see.

“This meant they took a moment to look at their surroundings and to communicate and talk to each other in a different social situation.

“We also used bird seed to draw pictures on the ground which left some food for the birds. The children loved that.”