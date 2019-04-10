Teenage coaches Alesha and Jack on the ball at Fair City

They are certainly starting them young at Perth’s Fair City FC – and it’s not only the players we are talking about.

Coaches Alesha Rabett and Jack McKeith-Low are just teenagers.

Alesha, who also coaches basketball, is 16 and Jack is only 13.

And they haven’t just started coaching at the club’s Soccer Tots football school. They have been teaching kids how to play the game for a few years.

They are helped by Gail Drummond and Karen Carlon, two of the adults who run the club.

Gail said: “We have about 24 children aged 3-5 attending our coaching sessions.

“Alesha and Jack are fantastic and the good feedback we get is immense.

“Alesha, who attends Perth High School, and Jack, a Perth Grammar pupil, are really dedicated.

“They have busy sporting lives, Alesha with her basketball while Jack plays football for Letham Tangerines.”