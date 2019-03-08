Teen organises event raising £5k+ for Dundee care home and Alzheimer Scotland

A charity race night to raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland and Lochleven Care Home at Panmurefield has raised more than £5,000.

The event was organised by Daniel Glen, 19, whose gran, Sheila, stayed at the care home until she died in November.

More than 200 people attended the event at Piperdam.

Daniel’s father, Stuart, said: “The race night was fantastic, along with a huge raffle and silent auction followed by entertainment from band Heart and Soul.

“Daniel would like to thank all who helped make the night special.”

Some of the prizes won on the night include golf days, overnight stays in the lodges and spa days.

So far £5,400 has been raised with more funds still to come in from the justgiving page.

A large TV will be given to Lochleven Care Home’s Katrine Unit along with some money for their social funds.

The rest of the money will go to Alzheimer Scotland.