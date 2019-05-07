Tayside girl Abi, 11, inspires football team to raise cash for Diabetes UK

A brave 11-year-old from Perth has inspired a whole football team to raise a decent amout of cash for Diabetes UK.

Abi Mitchell, a pupil at Viewlands Primary in the Fair City, has Type 1 Diabetes but it doesn’t stop her from living a full and active life.

Inspired by her courage, players from Bridge of Earn amateurs, one of the top teams in the Perthshire League First Division, have embarked on a fund-raising effort for diabetes.

In fact, the lads have, literally, got on their bikes, to raise money for this worthy cause.

They recently undertook a 32-mile cycle from Bridge of Earn to Auchterarder and back, raising £400 each for Diabetes UK and club funds.

In doing so, they kept themselves fit with what really was a training session with a difference.

Not only that, but manager Max Smith raised £1,000-plus for Diabetes UK by undertaking a 100-mile cycle in the London area.

Abi was a special guest at Bridge of Earn’s home game against Strathearn Grove and is pictured (left) with Max and the rest of the squad.