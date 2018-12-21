Dundee United boss and players make Christmas wishes come true at Ninewells

Patients at Ninewells Hospital were wished a Merry Christmas by Dundee United’s first team during a squad visit to the wards.

The Scottish Championship side brought a bit of festive cheer to some of those facing Christmas Day in hospital, taking along gifts, posing for photos, signing autographs and chatting to patients.

Manager Robbie Neilson joined his players, including captain Fraser Fyvie, goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and striker Craig Curran, as they spent time with kids at the children’s hospital, as well as adults on wards three and four.

Patients were handed official merchandise including hats, scarfs and gloves, donated by United supporters’ society the ArabTrust.

The team then visited the Archie Foundation to hand in a cash donation from money raised by the playing staff over the year.

NHS Tayside chairman John Brown thanked the team for giving their time to meet those unfortunate enough to be spending the Christmas period on a hospital ward.

He said: “We are always delighted to welcome the players and officials from Dundee United to Ninewells at Christmas.

“Having to be in the hospital at Christmas time is never pleasant, but visits like this make the time more bearable, particularly for the children.

“We are very grateful to Dundee United for their generosity and for taking the time out of their busy training schedule.”

Fyvie said it was great to get an opportunity to meet with both patients and staff, saying: “The lads are all happy to visit the hospital. The hope is that we can bring a little bit of happiness and joy to the patients.

“It’s also fantastic to meet some of the staff who do an amazing job all year round.”

The Tangerines were the latest sports team from the city to visit patients at Ninewells.

Last week players from Dundee FC’s first team squad and management visited patients in the medical ward, surgical ward and outpatient clinic in Tayside Children’s Hospital, as well as the new major trauma centre and one of the orthopaedic wards.

Ice hockey team Dundee Stars followed suit, with players spreading festive cheer to patients ahead of the festive season.