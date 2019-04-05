Support service for adults with autism a big hit in Perth

A support service for adults with autism spectrum condition has proved to be a valuable resource for people in the Perth area.

The Number 3 One Stop Shop, situated at the corner of King Street and Canal Crescent in the centre of the Fair City, offers a wide range of advice, information and activities.

Run by AutismInitiatives, the service has three dedicated members of staff – Jill Murdoch, Claire Nichol and Julie Ramsay.

While Jill deals with benefits and is the training co-ordinator, Claire is the activities organiser and volunteer co-ordinator and Julie looks after employment and housing.

Jill said: “We give a lot of one to one support.

“For instance we have pre-diagnostic support, giving information on autism and the diagnostic process. We provide reading material and arrange medical appointments. And we can attend such appointments with our clients.

“If anyone we give support to ends up in court we advise them and accompany them when they are speaking with the police and solicitors and when they appear in court.

“As regards housing, we help them find accommodation, we source furniture and offer support when it comes to paying for things.

“Relationships are important and we also offer help with regard to relationship issues.

“Some of our clients find it difficult to deal with tasks that others deal with easily, such as mail and budgeting, dealing with bills and issues around the home.

“Again we offer assistance and it is the same with other aspects of life such as education, benefits, employment and mental wellbeing.”

Jill went on to say that No 3 is a safe place where adult clients can socialise.

She went on: “We have a whole range of activities on offer including arts and crafts, cake making, singing, gardening, photography and bingo.

“We visit local pubs and restaurants for social nights out, we have ladies meetings and we have discussion groups.

“Current affairs are a popular topic and we discuss world events informally over a coffee.

“Days out and games are also part of our diverse number of offerings which are designed to help those with autism.”