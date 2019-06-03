Dundee primary pupils enjoy sunflower power

Primary one pupils at Victoria Park Primary School have been bringing some sunshine to their class by planting their own sunflowers.

Inspired to help look after the planet after a special assembly by the Carbon Saving Project, the children have learned lots of skills which they have used to grow their beautiful plants.

Teacher Faye Penman said: “After the assembly the children wanted to learn about why we need to look after the planet, which led to learning about recycling and how they can look after their environment.

“We read that planting was a good way to look after the planet, and that bees like sunflowers, so we decided to plant them.

“Planting the sunflowers has provided the children with many learning opportunities, particularly in science, literacy, art, numeracy and maths.

“We have learned where living things come from, how they grow and how to nurture them.

“We learned about their parts and the role each part plays in growing the sunflower from a seed.

“We have explored numeracy when we read that the leaves grow in pairs.

“We learned about counting in twos to effectively count the leaves as the sunflowers grew.

“We explored mathematics, learning about measurement. We measured the sunflowers each week, and looked at how many more cubes/centimetres they had grown.

“We developed our literacy skills by reading a non-fiction book called From Seed to Sunflower which helped us understand the whole process.”

Faye added: “The children found it particularly fascinating that sunflowers can grow taller than me.

“We also created some sunflower art inspired by Vincent Van Gogh.

“We then wrote descriptive pieces of writing to describe our sunflowers and sunflower art. We made a display out of these, placing the sunflower heads at the top of the step which was measured to the child’s exact height.

“It’s been a fantastic few weeks. The children have been really engaged in their learning. The sunflowers have gone home now to be nurtured further to grow taller.

“Before we sent them home, we compared the seed to the tall plants and the children were in disbelief that the whole process had happened.

“They kept telling me ‘I can’t believe it’. The children’s aims were to nurture their sunflower so it was taller than me.”