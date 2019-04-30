Dundee girl Lyla, 9, climbs Ben Nevis to raise money for dance group

An amazing Dundee youngster has climbed the highest mountain in Britain to support a dance company.

Nine-year-old Lyla Marnie climbed Ben Nevis alongside her dad Darren to raise money for Momentum Dance Company.

Mum Rebecca Doddrell said: “Lyla has raised just under £500 which is totally overwhelming.

“Her dad Darren took her up as he has experience.

“She has wanted to climb Ben Nevis for a while and she absolutely loved it.

“The fact that it’s the highest mountain in Britain is amazing.

“She even managed to run all the way down with her dad and he was basically trying to keep up.

“It is an epic achievement for a nine-year-old.

“Although Lyla found it hard and challenging she said it was worth it when she got to the top.

“This was Lyla’s sixth Munro and there are many more to come but Ben Nevis has been her biggest achievement by far.

“Lyla would like to thank everyone who kindly sponsored her.”