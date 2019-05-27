Two professional chefs give Dundee primary pupils an insight into cooking

Healthy eating was on the agenda for these pupils – and they even learned to make their lunch themselves.

P4 and P5 pupils from Ancrum Road Primary School welcomed two local chefs to their brand new kitchen to teach them how to make some tasty wraps.

John Souter, who is a chef at the Hilton Doubletree, and Craig Keillor, who currently works as a chef offshore, visited the school to give the children an insight into their cooking careers.

Class teacher Kym Walker said: “The kids had an absolute ball when John and Craig visited.

“They are both friends of mine so it was great to get them in to show the kids what they do.

“The children enjoyed creating wraps with the chefs and learning about their profession.

“They asked lots of questions and learned about different tools a chef would use.

“Craig also brought in his collection of different knives that the chefs use and he allowed the children to have a go at using the knives and taught them different cutting techniques.

“It was an amazing day.”

P5b pupil Rhys Allcock-Beattie said: “I have learned a new skill of spreading.

“I will try to spread toast at home.”

Rhys’s fellow pupil Kayden Tilley added: “I have used a grater for the first time today and it took a while.”

Holly Purvey who is also in P5b said: “My favourite part was eating the very tasty wrap.”

The day also allowed the children to gain new skills using learning intentions and success criteria.

The learning intention they focussed on was to use a range of simple food preparation techniques when working with food.

They did this by following instructions, spreading accurately, using a grater appropriately, using a knife safely and following hygiene rules.