Paintings by Tayside artist who moved to Italy on display in Perth cafes

Local woman Anne Parker is making a name for herself as an artist in Italy.

Her work has proved so popular she has sold more than 1,000 of her paintings there – and now she is making a name for herself in Tayside.

It was 14 years ago that Anne upped sticks and relocated to Pisticci in southern Italy, leaving behind her home in Perth.

“I have a sense of adventure,” said Anne, who has recently been back in Perth fronting an exhibition of her work.

It took place at Katy’s Company, a dress and wedding outfit shop in the centre of the Fair City run by her daughter.

Her exhibition included paintings of Perth landmarks and settings.

Anne continued: “I began painting two years before I left Perth for Italy and this was my first exhibition here.

“It went so well I managed to sell seven paintings and now I may be returning to do another exhibition.

“As well as buildings, I paint portraits.

“Pisticci has a population of about 6,000 and I have painted about 200 of them.

“Moving to Italy was a big decision, but my sense of adventure took me there and it has turned out well.

“Katy is doing well in business in Perth and I am doing well with my painting.

“We got together for the exhibition and it was an extremely successful venture.

“It may seem strange to have an art exhibition in a dress shop, but it looks like it has taken a trick with folk.

“Perhaps it was the rather unique setting but some of my work is now on show in Perth cafes.

“While I was back in the Fair City I painted more of its iconic buildings and some of its not so iconic ones.

“I have actually painted a fair few of Perth’s city centre structures and I will be painting more even now I am back in Italy.

“I took some photographs and I am now working on these paintings so many miles away.

“It’s a great way to remind me of where I spent a lot of years, even though I am a few thousand miles away.”

Before moving to mainland Europe, Anne trained as a teacher and was then a social worker as well as bringing up her family in Perth, so painting being a big part in her life is something which is more recent – and it is proving a good move.