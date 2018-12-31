Dundee students win snowflake design prizes

Students from Blackness Primary School were among the winners of a design your own snowflake competition run by Dundee Rep .

The theatre invited schools in the region to submit their snowy drawings for display in the children’s corner of the Tay Square venue.

Three winning designs were then selected from a shortlist, with the victorious students presented with prizes by cast members of the Rep’s winter show The Snow Queen.

A Dundee Rep spokeswoman said: “These three entries have been selected from a shortlist of the most imaginative, original and eye-catching designs which included primary school children aged 6-11.”

n Picture shows the winners with their snowflakes (from left) Alexander Guthrie, 4, from Isla Primary, Logan Ballingall, 7, and Holly Millar, 8, both from Blackness Primary.