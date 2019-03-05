Local amatuer actor will make stage debut just days after his 16th birthday

He will make it by the skin of his teeth but that won’t bother Ian Kinnear when he takes to the stage for Perth Amateur Operatic Society’s production of 9 To 5: The Musical.

There is a rule that society performers must be 16 and since Ian reaches that milestone just days before the curtain goes up on April 9, he will just make it.

The 15-year-old is the youngest member of the society, which he joined last September.

Pamela Ross, one of the driving forces at the society, said: “Ian has two roles, playing a policeman as well as being in the chorus.

“He has settled in well and we are really pleased to have him.

“Ian is our youngest member and we are keen to have other youngsters join up.”

The Perth society has produced members who have gone on to good professional careers such as Fletcher Mathers, Ralph Riach and Alan Vicary and it hopes that will continue.