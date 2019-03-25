Dundee silent disco raises funds for Girl Guides’ outdoor fun

Girlguides in Dundee had great fun at a silent disco in Douglas Sports Centre to raise cash for their campsite and holiday house.

Girlguiding Dundee purchased premises in Newbigging more than 30 years ago and after lots of hard work, care and development they now have a holiday house, campsite and wigwams.

Organiser Claire Gault said: “Over the years this facility has allowed thousands of young people to experience nights away, camping and adventures.

“For some girls, going to Newbigging is their first time away from home, so it’s a very special place.

“The house there is unfortunately needing a renovation project done as our entrance hall is suffering from damp and needs to be demolished.

“We need £30,000 to complete the extension which will make our entrance more accessible, increase the storage area and add an activity space.

“One of the fundraising ideas was to hold the silent disco. Due to the huge demand we had to add a second event and had more than 400 girls and leaders come along. They raised £1,132 between them.

“Our fundraising journey has just started and we have a long way to go.”