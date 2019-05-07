Sights set on training academy for Dundee eatery bosses

While serving fantastic food in an ideal location, general manager Nikos Matsikas and executive chef Scott Cameron both have their sights set on establishing a training academy in Brasserie Ecosse.

Nikos, who is from Greece and trained in hospitality in Chicago, said: “Scotland has been very good to me and I want to give back and share my passion and skills with local people.

“The hospitality industry is booming just now and going to get bigger, so we want to train staff from the local community.”

Scott said: “I got my start in a local pub before having to relocate to gain the skills I needed, as there was nothing in Dundee that could provide me with that training.

“I want to give that back to the people of Dundee so they don’t need to move away from the city.”