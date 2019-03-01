Shoppers vote for organisations to receive cash from Dundee Asda

Dundee charities have been given amazing donations thanks to a supermarket in the city.

The Asda store in Kirkton has handed over cheques to the Dundee Association for Mental Health, North West Community Sports Club and Downfield Primary School.

The groups received the donations thanks to Asda’s green token scheme in which customers vote for their choice of three charities every three months.

The one that gets the most votes receives £500 from the Asda Foundation and the runners-up get £200 each.

Dundee Association for Mental Health hit the jackpot by racking up the most tokens and being presented with a bumper £500.

The charity used the money to buy a new television for the centre and a wall bracket so it they can have a slide show on display for all to see the fantastic work it has done.

North West Community Sports Club received £200 from Asda Kirkton’s community champion, Samantha Will.

Club secretary Paul Gibson said: “There are a few repairs needing completed at the pavilion so the donation will probably go on those.”

Downfield Primary also received £200.

Asda kept on giving this month, too, with a special donation to The Night Ministry Street Angels.

Samantha said: “I gave them £50 worth of men’s hats and gloves, hot chocolate powder, porridge pots, pot noodles and mug shots to give out to the rough sleepers to help keep them warm through the night.

“I get a monthly budget to help out local clubs and I used my February allowance for the night ministry.”