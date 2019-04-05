Search on for former Angus Guides and Brownies who built hut near Forfar

The search is on for former Angus Guides and Brownies who braved the elements to raise money to construct a new hut near Forfar more than 50 years ago.

In 1968, the organisation boasted more than 2,000 members across the area, the vast majority of whom took part in a mass sponsored walk over two weekends.

Their efforts were rewarded when the hut was completed in 1969.

With the building celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, organisers are inviting anyone who took part in the walk to join them at a special golden jubilee celebration in June.

Mary Ramsay, chairwoman of the jubilee committee, said: “Since its construction, many people have enjoyed the use of the hut at Ladenford and it would be fantastic for them to come along and share in the anniversary celebration.”