Dundee nursery pupils raise cash for trip with laps round football pitch

Four laps around the pitch at Tannadice was what faced the children from Dens Road Nursery as they attempted their sponsored walk for a summer trip.

The youngsters, aged between two and five, headed to Tannadice Park where they met with Dundee United Community Trust to walk or run around the pitch as many times as they could to raise money to go to the Little World of Play in Cowdenbeath in June. It is a scaled down version of a typical town, providing a place for children to explore the world of imagination and role play.

Hannah Stanton, 5, said: “I did the sponsored run twice, in the morning and in the afternoon, because it was so much fun.

“It was a sponsored walk to go on a bus that takes us to the fun place.”

Denise Gormley, school and family development worker, said: “We are so lucky to be able to access such a fantastic community space. The children and families love the opportunity to be outdoors together in the local community.”