No regrets for Dundee woman Robyn as her lashes venture goes from strength to strength

When this beauty therapist couldn’t find products to fit her lash needs, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Robyn Donachie, from Broughty Ferry, launched REDLASHUK in mid February as she grew frustrated that products available to beauty therapists weren’t up to scratch.

Robyn trained in all aspects of lash enhancements including Russian volume and semi permanent just over 18 months ago, however she quickly grew a big cliental.

“After I started working in beauty therapy I quickly realised lashes were what most customers were coming to me for,” Robyn said.

“As I tried lashes from different suppliers I was finding faults in every one. I was ordering them online, waiting days for them to come and then realising they weren’t good enough.

“I also noticed that there were no local suppliers and nowhere that you could buy everything you need in one place.

“That’s when I thought I was going to bring somewhere to Dundee that people could come to see the products and order from a local supplier.

“It took months to source manufacturers who understood what I needed and months of trying samples to test the shape, colour and texture as it is so intricate.

“I finally found a brilliant manufacturer who understood perfectly what I wanted and I decided I would also produce mink strip lashes.

“I had a bit of a backlash from people who thought mink had been killed for the lashes, but I can assure them this was not the case.

“My manufacturer uses hairs that are brushed out of the mink’s coat.

“I am totally against cruelty to animals and made sure I really researched my supplier before going ahead.

“Now I have created products I know are amazing and the feedback I have had from other therapists has been brilliant. They make lash application so much easier and as a result make the end product look fantastic.

“Getting a good lash is key to doing good work and I know for a fact my lashes are amazing.”

Robyn’s beauty business, Red Beauty Therapy, is based in the Velvet salon on Baldovan Terrace and anyone looking to purchase lashes or have their eye enhancements performed by Robyn can find her there or through Facebook.