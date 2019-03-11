Dundee director wins equality award for empowering women

The programme director of Coca-Cola 5by20 Dundee has been given a Scottish Diversity Award.

Angie Foreman was presented with the Equality Advocate of the Year prize at an award ceremony in Glasgow.

Coca-Cola 5by20 was launched in 2010 to enable the economic empowerment of five million women by 2020.

Dundee is the only city in Western Europe to host the programme. In less than two years the programme has supported 110 women.

Angie said: “I am delighted and humbled to have been awarded Equality Advocate of the Year, which is a huge credit to the work which the Coca-Cola 5by20 Dundee programme is doing throughout the city and beyond.

“The ethos of the programme is empowering women, regardless of their background or socio-economic status, to take their dream and turn it into a reality. Although our ladies’ success stories speak for themselves, it’s fantastic to receive national recognition for our achievements.

“As we go forward, we hope to attract an even more diverse group of women on to the programme, to break boundaries and really make a difference to our society.”