Dundee people rally round to create lasting tribute to tragic Dundee biker Steve

Big-hearted Dundonians have been praised by a woman for helping her create a lasting tribute to her late dad.

Donna Taylor had appealed through the Evening Telegraph for people who took photos and footage of biker Steve Lewis’ funeral cortege, which included a ride-out by almost 200 motorcyclists.

He died, aged 53, following a road accident when his motorcycle crashed with a camper van on August 2 on A827 Lix Toll to Ballingluig Road, at Haugh of Ballechin, near Logierait.

His wife Maureen, 58, of Kirkton Crescent, said at the time that it was “a tragic accident” and Steve was just in “the wrong place at the wrong time”.

Bikers from across the country paid their own tribute to the trade union organiser, who had also competed as a bodybuilder in the past.

And many people filmed and photographed the bikers at the funeral cortege which prompted Donna, 34, to think of creating a video tribute for her family.

Now she has been sent a bundle of photos and footage to help her create the piece.

She said: “I have had around 10 people mail me with videos and photos which has been fantastic.

“And I have really appreciated the response from people taking the time to get in touch and send kind words to myself and my family.

“I am now in the process of looking to put the video together.

“Since my appeal went out it has been successful and I got a couple of particular videos I was really hoping to get.”

Donna said at the time of launching the bid to find footage that during the funeral she had noticed lots of people lining the route who would never have known her late stepdad.

And she also saw people actually leaning out of window of multi-storey flats to capture photos and footage of the day.

She added: “Just before Steve passed away I had seen a tribute to another biker who had died which was a video put together by someone who was a photographer and it was a really nice touch.

“It showed the funeral procession, which was similar to Steve’s, with lots of people and a ride-out set to some music, so I thought if I could get people’s footage and even photos it could be edited into something nice for my mum, Maureen, and my family.”