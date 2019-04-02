Railway and Lochee on tracks for victories at boxing show

Boxers from Perth Railway and Lochee were among those who performed with distinction at the charity boxing event in Perth’s Salutation Hotel.

Lochee schoolboys Luca Flynn and Lennon Bell both won, with clubmate Aaron Aimer boxing an exhibition.

Railway’s Finn Scott and Tommy Dow won their junior contests with Tony Williamson, Zack Fummey and Luke Bibby winning their senior bouts. Jason Townslely lost his junior contest and Rowan Ennion was defeated in his senior bout.

Blairgowrie Wellmeadow pair Drew and Brogan Townsley both lost, Drew in a schoolboy bout and Brogan at junior.

The first all-female bout held in the Fair City was boxed as an exhibition due to Scottish champion Lilyella Craw-Seaman being more experienced than her opponent, Anna Reilly.

Ken Buchanan MBE, the former world lightweight champion, was guest of honour at the sellout show.