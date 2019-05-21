Perth football star Rachel Wolecki heads to US on scholarship

Rachel Wolecki, 17, is one of Scotland’s brightest young football talents and she is going to continue her education in America.

The Perth Academy pupil is heading for Kansas in August on a two-year sports scholarship.

As she is only 90% funded, Rachel is having to raise the other 10% and money for travel.

It’s estimated she will need £14,500 and she is on her way to that amount, the latest cash coming in being £1,966 from a bingo tea held in Perth’s Tulloch Institute.

Rachel has been part of the Jeanfield Swifts set up since the age of five and has represented Scotland at U/15 level.

She is an integral part of the Jeanfield U/19 side and has played for the club at every age level.

Her mum Donna, a former Scotland player (pictured above with Rachel), said: “Rachel is going to Butler Community College so will be leaving Jeanfield Swifts.

“The club will always be in her thoughts.”