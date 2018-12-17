Dundee Pool Academy youngsters chalk up more silverware to cap magnificent year

Youngsters at the Dundee Pool Academy have racked up more success to end what has been a golden year for the Stobswell-based club, in which they’ve won titles at Scottish, European and World level.

A throng of fledglings at the academy, which runs out of Shotz Pool and Snooker Dundee, have made their mark on tournaments across the board in 2018.

Two, in particular, have led the way with U/15s Logan Hunt and Luke Taylor looking like stars in the making after recently clinching the U/15 World Championships doubles title for Scotland A.

At the same tournament in Bridlington, England, Hunt and Taylor were joined by fellow U/15 Reece Coventry in the successful Scots squad which won the team event.

Coventry also won a bronze in the U/15 doubles, competing alongside Edinburgh’s Kieran Kay.

Coventry’s brother Scott and Bryan Cumming were the Dundee boys that were part of the Scottish U/23 cohort that won the World team event.

There were also honours for U/18 Josh Coventry, who took home bronze for playing his part in the team event success.

Dundee and Scotland coach, Logan’s dad Eddie Hunt, was delighted with their success at a competition of such standing.

“I was very proud of Logan and Luke,” he said. “It was great for them to win the doubles but even better for them to be a part of the team which won, too.

“It’s the first time for a while Scotland have won the team event for the U/15s.

“The three boys in the Scotland squad – Logan, Luke and Reece, had moved up from Scotland B to the A team recently and they were joined by three boys from Edinburgh, so they’ve done brilliantly to gel and win so quickly.”

Dundee’s success with Scotland at the World Champs is the crowning glory alongside further triumphs which came earlier in 2018.

In April, Hunt and Taylor won the U/15 doubles for Scotland at the European Championships in Bridlington.

The U/15 team event was won by Scotland B, which Hunt, Taylor and Forfar kid Ryan Martin were part. Cummings and Scott Coventry were also victorious in the U/23 team section.

Morgan Academy pupil Hunt was second in the singles competition while he, Taylor and Reece Coventry were runners-up in the U/15 team tournament.

The start of 2018 also saw Hunt make history to hold the Scottish U/15 and U/18 titles at the same time.

Hunt Sr admits 2018 was a terrific year for the pool scene in the city but hopes for further progress going into the new year.

He added: “All the boys are going to move up to U/18 level where I will also be their Scotland coach. The academy will be a bit short for 2019 but we are trying to push through some new boys for next year.

“We have high hopes for young Ryan Martin from Forfar. Scotland selectors have eyes on him and there are another couple of young lads getting to that age, so we want to get them to the next stage.

“We want more success in 2019. There is the European Championships in Bridlington, the Commonwealth of Nations in Cyprus and we’re working to the Worlds in Australia in 2020.”