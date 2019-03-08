Police holding information session in Dundee for budding special constables

A special constable recruitment information session is to be held by Police Scotland’s Tayside Division.

Special constable co-ordinator PC Alison Tooze will host the session at Skills Development Scotland for those interested in applying for the role of special constable.

Those attending will be given information on the role, the essential criteria needed to join, the application process and hints and tips on applying.

Special constables are volunteer police officers who carry out the role in their spare time.

The session will be held on Monday from 1.30-2.30pm at Skills Development Scotland, Royal Exchange Building, Panmure Street, Dundee.

Information on how to apply to become a special constable can be found online at scotland.police.uk/recruitment or by emailing taysidespecialconstablescoordinator@scotland.pnn.police.uk.