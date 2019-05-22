Police Scotland Youth Volunteers welcome sniffer dogs to the city

Police Scotland Youth Volunteers welcomed some special guests to the city recently.

To help gain a practical understanding of policing, the volunteers were visited by general purpose police dog Dale and drugs dogs Doug and Sully.

The specialised dogs were taken to The Friary by handlers PC Pete Gargan and PC Ritchie Smith.

The handlers were there to explain to the volunteers what it is like to work with police dogs and how they can help in investigations.

The dogs were the stars of the show, with the youth volunteers loving their canine visitors.

Andrew Hutton, group co-ordinator for PSYV Dundee, said: “This was a great chance for the volunteers to gain a practical understanding of policing.

“The volunteers were given a short presentation by dog handlers PC Gargan and PC Smith who explained to the young people that each police dog is trained in various different tasks and why they have a vital role within Police Scotland.

“Dale, who is a general police dog, assists officers in searching for weapons, people and property.

“The volunteers learned about some circumstances in which police dogs would be deployed.

“Doug and Sully are both drugs dogs and they are trained to seek and find drugs.

“The young people were given a property search demonstration by Dale and his handler PC Gargan.

“This was a great way to see the dogs in action. Staff member Karen Hockley was quickly reunited with her keys and wallet that she had hidden in the grounds.

“A few of the volunteers also had the opportunity to attend a training day with the drugs dogs and assist in the training aspect which they toldd me was fantastic.”

Police Scotland Youth Volunteers around the country are led by police constables to promote a practical way for young people to understand policing by supporting the officers in their local area through volunteering.

In turn, young people have the chance for their voices to be heard and they are encouraged to promote good citizenship.