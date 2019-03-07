PICTURES: Dundonian Mabel, 92, praises support of ‘extended family’ after death of cousin

A nonagenarian Dundonian has praised her “extended family” for their support following the death of her cousin.

Nae Limits 60+ Association, supported by National Lottery funding, helps Mabel Robertson and dozens of others enjoy dancing, live music and companionship.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

Inspirational Mabel, 92, sees the friendships forged through the Dundee dance group as “more like family” now and says they have helped her cope with the loss of her cousin.

The Dundee-based group provides live music dance events for over-60s on the last Friday of every month.

Founded in 2014, the association’s aim is to improve the health and wellbeing of the elderly community by giving people an opportunity to enjoy dancing, other entertainment and interaction within their community which they wouldn’t otherwise experience.

Dundee-born Mabel was a regular with her cousin Maureen Crossley until Maureen died suddenly last October.

Thanks to the strength of the Nae Limits community and the wide network of friendships she has developed over the years, Mabel has continued to attend the monthly events and described the power of the support she has received.

Mabel said: “My first experience of Nae Limits was back in 2015 when I attended a show at Dudhope Multicultural Centre, as a spectator. They told us it was nostalgia but I didn’t really know what to expect – the fact there was 30s and 40s music suited us. The entertainment was brilliant.

“That started me being involved in Nae Limits. From then on my cousin and I went to as many of their dances as we could and we began to make a lot of new friends.

“I love live music and I love dancing – I know I’m on my own, but I have so many activities that I’m never lonely.

“It’s always like one big party and everyone looks like they enjoy themselves. I look forward to it every month. There’s nothing like live music, that makes all the difference. It’s an event to look forward to.”

Following Maureen’s death, Mabel has managed to continue attending Nae Limits and says everyone has helped her to overcome her loss.

Mabel, whose favourite dance is the jive, said: “When my cousin died it was very sudden. I do miss her terribly, we were more like sisters than cousins.

“It’s heartbreaking really. I miss her every day – it’s a big space in my life I will never fill.

“However, I’m not short of friends at Nae Limits and I know they miss Maureen as much as I do. “I’ve got to know people by just going along. Friends are something I’m not short of.”

Now Mabel, whose family all live in England, considers the Nae Limits community as an extended family of her own.

She added: “The work the committee puts in is unbelievable. The effort to make people’s lives better is huge. Imagine having to live in a home, being on your own and not having family – when people like that are involved in all the dances and entertainment it helps them. Maybe for that little while they don’t feel lonely.

“I’ve made so many more new friends here, people who would do anything to help me. If I need them, they are there.

“When I lost my cousin their support meant a lot to me.

“This is like an extended family I’ve got at Nae Limits, because they are always there for me no matter what. It would make a difference in my life if I didn’t have them.”

National Lottery funding was awarded in 2017 to enable the association to run events once a month to meet demand, to manage the funds required and keep ticket prices down.

Graham Dowson, chairman at Nae Limits 60+ Association, said: “Mabel is a true inspiration and it’s the pleasure in the faces of her and others like her when they’re up jiving or clamouring to win a prize that makes it all worthwhile.

“National Lottery funding has helped bring a smile to older folks in Dundee and rekindled their zest for life and we’re all very thankful for that support.”

More than 7,500 National Lottery grants have been invested into arts, heritage, sport and community projects in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross since 1994.