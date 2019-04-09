PICTURES: Dundee pupils go on the run at annual cross-country championships

Primary and secondary pupils from Dundee went on the run at their annual cross country championships.

Keen P6 to S6 youngsters headed to Baxter Park to show off their running skills as they tackled the one-mile cross country course.

Luckily the sun shone for participants as the primary school groups started the day of competition in the morning when four races got under way.

The P6 girls’ race was won by Lucie Johnstone from Clepington Primary and Finn Lawson of Forthill Primary was champion in the equivalent boys’ race.

In the P7 girls’ age group, Beth Collins from Craigiebarns showed off her impressive skills by coming first while John Donald of Forthill Primary was the boys’ winner.

Following the primary events, for the second year running there was a race for children and young people with additional support needs.

Ellie Archibald, 11, was the winning girl and 13-year-old James Simpson was the top boy.

During the afternoon, S1-S6 youngsters took to the course for their races.

Trophies and medals were awarded to the winners.

Organiser Jane Dunlop said: “We were happy to have a calm, sunny day after postponing the event from a couple of weeks previously due to high winds.

“The event is organised by the Dundee Active Schools team who set up the course, organised marshals from Dundee and Angus College and collated the results.

“It was great to see so many pupils taking part in the races.

“The route was testing, with a climb up Daisy Hill, so well done to everyone for tackling it. It was a great effort.

“It was brilliant to see the medals and trophies being distributed to pupils and schools from across the city.

“This was the second year we have included races for pupils with additional support needs, and it was fantastic to see the numbers increase from last year and the fun had by all who took part.”